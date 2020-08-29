Lee Anthony Sosa passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID-19. He was 60 years old.



Lee was born September 20, 1959 in Ogden, Utah to Fred and Stella Sosa. In his younger years, he loved all sports and his latest passion was playing pool. Lee was the most caring and positive person. He loved his family very much and he was loved by all of his family and friends.



Lee is survived by his wife of 38 years, Doncene Sosa, his two daughters, Shanon Figueroa and Shaley Sosa (Ladale Williams), six grandchildren, soon to be seven, Dasia Figueroa, Kayson Caldwell, Darius Figueroa, Kinsley Caldwell, LJ Williams, Tyzeke Williams and unborn baby boy.



Please join Lee's family for a Memorial Services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the mortuary.



The family respectfully encourages donations be made to America First Credit Union account # 9117441 under the name of Lee Sosa.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.