Lee Walker
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1950
DIED
November 10, 2020
Lee Walker's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wallace Family Funeral Home in Newton, IA .

Published by Wallace Family Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory
1115 E. 19th St. N., Newton, Iowa 50208
Funeral services provided by:
Wallace Family Funeral Home
