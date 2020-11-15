Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lee Wotipka
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1938
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
university of nebraska
Lee Wotipka's passing at the age of 82 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by David Lee Funeral Home in Wayzata, MN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lee in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the David Lee Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by David Lee Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
David Lee Funeral Chapel
1220 East Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, Minnesota 55391
Funeral services provided by:
David Lee Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.