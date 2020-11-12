Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leesa Zepp
1969 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1969
DIED
October 21, 2020
Leesa Zepp's passing at the age of 51 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors in Oxnard, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leesa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.