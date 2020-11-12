Leesa Zepp's passing at the age of 51 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors in Oxnard, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leesa in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors website.
Published by Guardian Memorial Funeral Directors on Nov. 12, 2020.
