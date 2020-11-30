LeeVon Jackson's passing at the age of 22 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE in Milledgeville, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of LeeVon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE website.
Published by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.