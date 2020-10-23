Leilani Laufiso Funaki, an instructional designer and 7-year resident of Fairfax, VA, died unexpectedly on October 15, 2020 at the age of 38 while paddle boarding at the Beaverdam Reservoir in Ashburn, VA.



Leilani is survived by her husband, Siofilisi Funaki, her two puppies, Max and Toa, her parents, Fa'anu and Desiree Laufiso, and her siblings, Corina Laufiso, Jared (Kyle Alexandra) Laufiso, Malia Long (Mat), Julia Bullard (Will), Stephen (Bree) Laufiso, Melissa Laufiso, and Joshua Laufiso. She is predeceased by her grandparents on both sides, her nieces, Autumn and Olivia, and her dog, Sadie.



Leilani was born in Laie, Hawaii, and grew up in Clearfield, UT. She graduated from BYU-Hawaii with a degree in English Literature. She continued her education and received her M.Ed. in Instructional & Curriculum Design from the University of Utah. She was working towards her doctorate in Learning Technologies Design Research at George Mason University, and was one semester away from defending her thesis in how Pacific Islanders use social media in informal learning. Sofi and Lani moved to Virginia in 2013 to accept her job offer at GW. During her time in DC, she worked as a government contractor on learning projects around human and labor trafficking, and in 2018 joined Capital One as a learning designer lead, where she was promoted two more times.



Leilani was an avid traveler and an amazing friend. She loved to laugh and was always ready with a witty (and very sarcastic) remark. She loved her family fiercely, but Sofi, and Max, and Toa the most. She was a voracious reader with an inquisitive mind and an amazing sense of humor. She was passionate about many things, especially her Polynesian heritage. She fully embraced the Polynesian culture and advocated very hard through her dissertation research to give a strong, clear voice to Pacific Islanders in different kinds of learning environments. Recently, she had begun a journey of health where she physically pushed herself every day to be a little better and a little stronger. She was an incredible example to all who knew her, but especially to her siblings. She led the way in school, work, and adventuring, and lived a very full life with no regrets. She checked off so many things on her bucket list including seeing the Great Wall of China, visiting the Taj Mahal, the Coliseum, the Cliffs of Dover, and P.E.I., shopping at a Turkish bazaar, seeing the Northern Lights in Iceland, sailing the Amalfi coast, running through the Scottish Highlands, living beneath the beauty of the Ko'olau mountains in Hawaii, and seeing as many castles as she possibly could. She was a main go-to for family and friends and freely gave of herself – her wit, her common sense, her sense of humor – and provided a safe, secure, and fun place for the people she loved. She was so incredibly loved by her family and friends and will be deeply, deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, UT. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Zoom information will be provided to those who would like to attend.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.





