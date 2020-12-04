Menu
Leisle Lawrence
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1932
DIED
December 1, 2020
Leisle Lawrence's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Memories Funeral Home in Chicago, IL .

Published by Sacred Memories Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Greater New Mt eagle
12301 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60628
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Greater New Mt eagle
12301 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60628
Funeral services provided by:
Sacred Memories Funeral Home
