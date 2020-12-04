Menu
Lela Endsley
1925 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1925
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Beta Sigma Phi
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Lela Endsley's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by North Little Rock Funeral Home in North Little Rock, AR .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lela in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the North Little Rock Funeral Home website.

Published by North Little Rock Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
