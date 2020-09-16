Leland "Dennis" Burnham. Born 1 July 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah, went home to be with his mother, father and older brother on 15 September 2020 in Bountiful, Davis, Utah. He was preceded in death by his father, Leland Adelbert Burnham and mother, Wanda Merrill as well as his brother Arious Merrill Burnham. He was also preceded in death by his step-sister Carolyn Parmley Stone. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Crystal Harris Burnham, who he married on 23 August 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple, and children Leah Minnette Mertens (James), David Jeremy Burnham and Anthony Lorin Burnham. His also survived by his sister Wanda MinNette Emmel (Dane), half-brother Gary Lance Burnham (Lenora), and step-sister Annette Shaw (John). His surviving grandchildren are Joshua Guerin Thomas, William Anthony Burnham, Jacob Eamon Alexander Burnham, as well as his step grandchildren, Christopher Robin Alexander Wilson and Kimberly Mae Mertens.



Dennis spent his life in many locations. He was a Navy veteran, European Occupation. He lived in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Illinois, and California and traveled the world while in the Navy. He worked as an aircraft mechanic at Hill AFB until his retirement in 1992. He worked for a time with Lifetime Products.



He loved his family and was a stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was loved dearly by his family and will be missed greatly. The family is grateful to Renew Hospice for their assistance during his decline in health. Dennis will be interred in the Bountiful City Cemetery with a graveside service due to the COVID pandemic. Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.