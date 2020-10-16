Leland Thompson Henry, Jr., age 88, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Concordia of Monroeville Personal Care. Beloved husband of 59 years to Dorothy (Walker) Henry; loving father of Susan Elizabeth (Joseph J.) Neville of Mechanicsburg, PA and Leland Thompson "Tim" Henry, III of Pittsburgh, PA; caring grandfather of Sarah Elizabeth Neville and Alexandra Katherine Neville, both of Mechanicsburg, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Thompson Henry, Sr., MD and Alice Ester (Owens) Henry. Leland graduated from the Apollo High School, Class of 1949. He then graduated with a B.A. from the University of Michigan in 1952 and his M.D. in 1956. Leland completed his Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine at Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA and was Board Certified in Internal Medicine. He was an Internist at the Pittsburgh Diagnostic Clinic in Pittsburgh from 1962 to 2012. He then was an Internist at UPMC Community Medicine, Inc., Comprehensive Care Associates from 2012 to 2015. He was also an Addiction Specialist. He was a member of the Civil War Plymouth Pilgrims Descendants Society (CWPPDS) since 1998 and A.P. Davis Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Davis Star Camp of Pennsylvania since 2005. He was a former board member of International Order of Rainbow Girls of Forest Hills and the Owens Family Cemetery in Vandergrift. Leland was a proud member of the United States Air Force having served in Keflavik, Iceland and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. He was a member of the Shadyside Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh; Apollo (PA) Lodge 437 F. & A.M of Pennsylvania; Syria Shrine International, Pittsburgh, PA; and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Pittsburgh, PA. There will be no services to be held at this time. Private Interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo, PA. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
by calling 1-800-227-2345. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.