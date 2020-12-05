Leland Putnam's passing at the age of 69 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Homer, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leland in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
