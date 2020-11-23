Lelland Kinnaman's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lelland in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock website.
Published by Little Rock Funeral Home - Little Rock on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.