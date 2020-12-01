Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lemuel Riley
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1933
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Lemuel Riley's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence in North Providence, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lemuel in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Nov
28
Service
12:00p.m.
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, RI 02911
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Robbins Funeral Home
2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, Rhode Island 02911
Funeral services provided by:
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.