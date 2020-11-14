Lena D'Angelo's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lena in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton website.