Lena D'Angelo
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1928
DIED
November 11, 2020
Lena D'Angelo's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .

Published by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
4 Richards Ave., Dover, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
