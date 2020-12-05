Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lena Garcia
1922 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1922
DIED
November 27, 2020
Lena Garcia's passing at the age of 98 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura in Mansura, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lena in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Escude Funeral Home of Mansura
6608 Porterie St., Mansura, Louisiana 71350
Funeral services provided by:
Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura - Mansura
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.