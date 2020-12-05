Menu
Lena Gazzam
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 18, 1950
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Lena Gazzam's passing at the age of 70 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potter Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Potter Funeral Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 E. Main Street, Emmett, Idaho 83617
Potter Funeral Chapel
