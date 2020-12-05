Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lena Hartman
1929 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1929
DIED
December 1, 2020
Lena Hartman's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Langeland Family Funeral Homes in Portage, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lena in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Langeland Family Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Langeland Family Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Langeland Family Funeral Home Burial & Cremation Services
411 E. Centre Ave., Portage, Michigan 49002
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Grace Christian Reformed Church
1724 Whites Rd., Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
Funeral services provided by:
Langeland Family Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.