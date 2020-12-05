Lena Sanders's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lena in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home website.
Published by William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
