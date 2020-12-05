Menu
Lena Sanders
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 11, 1929
DIED
October 23, 2020
Lena Sanders's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, October 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH .

Published by William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
4402 Nth. Highway 81, Duncan, Oklahoma 73533
Funeral services provided by:
William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home
