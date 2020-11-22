Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lenna Searson
1921 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1921
DIED
November 19, 2020
Lenna Searson's passing at the age of 99 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oak Park Hills Chapel in Walnut Creek, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lenna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oak Park Hills Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Oak Park Hills Chapel on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
OAK PARK HILLS CHAPEL
3111 N. MAIN ST., Walnut Creek, California 94597
Funeral services provided by:
Oak Park Hills Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Magleby's Oak Park Hills Chapel
November 22, 2020