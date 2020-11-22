Lenna Searson's passing at the age of 99 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Oak Park Hills Chapel in Walnut Creek, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lenna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Oak Park Hills Chapel website.
Published by Oak Park Hills Chapel on Nov. 22, 2020.
