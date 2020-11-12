Menu
Lenore Healey
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 29, 1942
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
aarp
beta sigma phi
Lenore Healey's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. in Johnson City, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lenore in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. website.

Published by Barber Memorial Home, Inc. on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St James Church
, Johnson City, New York
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St James Church
, Johnson City., New York
Funeral services provided by:
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
