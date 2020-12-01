Menu
Lenzie MaGee
1949 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1949
DIED
November 15, 2020
Lenzie MaGee's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaines Funeral Home website.

Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home (Maple)
5386 Lee Rd., Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Nov
30
Prayer Service
11:15a.m.
Gaines Funeral Home (Maple)
5386 Lee Rd., Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Nov
30
Interment
1:00p.m.
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, Ohio 44270
Funeral services provided by:
Gaines Funeral Home
