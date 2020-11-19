Leo Flowers's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leo in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Collins & Stone Funeral Home website.
Published by Collins & Stone Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
