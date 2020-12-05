Menu
Leon Marks
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1958
DIED
June 11, 2020
Leon Marks's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City in Cass City, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City website.

Published by Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Thabet Funeral Home, Inc.
6255 Main St., Cass City, Michigan 48726
Funeral services provided by:
Thabet Funeral Home, Inc. - Cass City
