Leon Schoonover
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1929
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Leon Schoonover's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Ulysses, PA .

Published by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Pentecostal Revival Center
584 Rte. 49, Westfield, Pennsylvania 16950
Nov
23
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Pentecostal Revival Center
584 Rte. 49, Westfield, Pennsylvania 16950
Funeral services provided by:
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
