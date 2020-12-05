Leon Schoonover's passing at the age of 91 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Ulysses, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.
Published by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
