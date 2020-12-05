Menu
Leona Bruskotter
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1931
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Leona Bruskotter's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Fort Jennings, OH .

Published by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Fort Jennings, Ohio
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Fort Jennings, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
Our sincere and deepest sympathy for the loss of Leona. May all her beautiful memories soften the sadness in your hearts.
Karen and Kenny Erhart
Karen S Erhart
Friend
December 2, 2020