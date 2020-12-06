Menu
Leona Gailbreath
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1924
DIED
December 5, 2020
Leona Gailbreath's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home website.

Published by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722
