Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leonard Becker
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1930
DIED
November 18, 2020
Leonard Becker's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City in Boulder City, NV .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leonard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boulder City Family Mortuary
833 Nevada Highway Suite 1, Boulder City, Nevada 89005
Funeral services provided by:
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.