Leonard Blake
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1938
DIED
December 1, 2020
Leonard Blake's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affinity Memorial Chapel in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affinity Memorial Chapel website.

Published by Affinity Memorial Chapel on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Clair United Methodist Church
293 E. Barthman Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43207
Dec
11
Interment
11:00a.m.
Dayton National Cemetery
4400 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio 45417
Funeral services provided by:
Affinity Memorial Chapel
