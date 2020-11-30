Leonard Dickson's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto in Alto, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leonard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto website.
Published by O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.