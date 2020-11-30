Menu
Leonard Dickson
1965 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1965
DIED
November 15, 2020
Leonard Dickson's passing at the age of 55 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto in Alto, TX .

Published by O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
O.T. Allen and Son Funeral Home - Alto
