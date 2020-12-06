Menu
Leonard Kelley
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1947
DIED
December 5, 2020
Leonard Kelley's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg in Hamburg, AR .

Published by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:45p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Flat Creek Cemetery
Ashley 92 Road, Fountain Hill, Arkansas 71642
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Flat Creek Cemetery
Ashley 92 Road, Fountain Hill, Arkansas 71642
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg
