Leonard Kellum
1951 - 2020
BORN
September 19, 1951
DIED
December 4, 2020
Leonard Kellum's passing at the age of 69 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones Funeral Home & Crematory in Jacksonville, NC .

Published by Jones Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Jones Funeral Home - Jacksonville
303 Chaney Avenue, Jacksonville, North Carolina 28540
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
