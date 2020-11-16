Menu
Leonard Koberna
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1943
DIED
November 13, 2020
Leonard Koberna's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home in Parma, OH .

Published by Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schuster-Straker-O'Connor Funeral Home
In loving memory of Papa. We love you and will miss you more than words can express. I will cherish every memory and miss our daily phone calls! Rest easy.
Chanda
Grandchild
November 15, 2020