Leonard Lemburg's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, January 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home in St. Paul, NE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leonard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home website.
Published by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
