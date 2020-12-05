Menu
Leonard Lemburg
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1943
DIED
January 13, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Leonard Lemburg's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, January 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home in St. Paul, NE .

Published by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
