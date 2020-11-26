Menu
Leonard Leverance
1923 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1923
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Leonard Leverance's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah in Neenah, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Bill and Mark, you have my deepest sympathy. Len was the best supervisor I had while working in the Foundry. He supported the employees who worked for him but if you were wrong, he let you know it. If you couldn’t get along with Len, you couldn’t get along with anyone. He was the best.
Tom Kufahl
Tom Kufahl
Coworker
November 23, 2020
I remember Debbie’s parents from my teen years. Such nice people. I have followed along with Debbie’s FB pictures and adventures with her dad and daughter, as Deb and I have reconnected. I know how she cared for him and loved him and is missing him. Such a tragic time to not be able to see him every day this past year. I know he’s up in heaven with his wife again, perhaps dancing to the singing of the best era musicians along with my parents. Rest easy now Deb knowing he is at peace and no longer suffering. Hugs my friend.
Paula Jansen
Friend
November 22, 2020
Debbie, MayLea & family,
I am so sorry for your loss.
You were both angels on earth , for him, after your Moms passing.
Take comfort in knowing that you kept him loved & cared for, in his golden years, until he returned to the arms of your Mom.
RIP Mr Leverance
Donna Francart
Friend
November 22, 2020