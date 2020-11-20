Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leonard Round
1923 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1923
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
U.S. Air Force
Leonard Round's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pfeil Funeral Home in Sandusky, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leonard in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pfeil Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pfeil Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pfeil Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.