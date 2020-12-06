Menu
Leonard Vitulli
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1934
DIED
December 3, 2020
Leonard Vitulli's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russo's Hillside Chapels in Hillside, IL .

Published by Russo's Hillside Chapels on Dec. 6, 2020.
Dear Helene, Ralph & Family, Please accept our sympathy on the loss of your Dad. We will always remember Uncle Lenny as quite the character! We will keep you all in our prayers. Love, Carl and Pam
Carl & Pam Santucci
December 6, 2020