Leonardo Balbuena's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Plaza Funeral Home in Jersey City, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leonardo in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Plaza Funeral Home website.
Published by Plaza Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
