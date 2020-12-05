Menu
Leonardo Gomez
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1941
DIED
November 30, 2020
Leonardo Gomez's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton in Clanton, AL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens
8586 AL Hwy 25, Calera, Alabama 35045
Dec
4
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens
8586 AL Hwy 25, Calera, Alabama 35045
Funeral services provided by:
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton
