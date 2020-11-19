Menu
Leonia Shepherd
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1930
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Okinawa
Leonia Shepherd's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc in Washington, DC .

Published by John T Rhines Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Wake
10:30a.m.
John T Rhines FH Chapel
1505 Kenilworth Ave NE, washington 20019
