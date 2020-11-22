Leonor Sanisaca's passing at the age of 53 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. VAUGHN WRAY FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT - Norfolk in Norfolk, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leonor in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. VAUGHN WRAY FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT - Norfolk website.