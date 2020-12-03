Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leonora Dowdy
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1932
DIED
November 20, 2020
Leonora Dowdy's passing at the age of 88 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel in Albuquerque, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leonora in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Carlisle Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Truly sorry for your loss.
Question: Did Leonora work at the Four Seasons Hotel?
Rodney R Tennis
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020