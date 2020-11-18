Menu
Leopoldo Ramirez-Antonio
1970 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1970
DIED
November 15, 2020
Leopoldo Ramirez-Antonio's passing at the age of 50 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

Published by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Jerry Spears Funeral Home
2693 W Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43204
Funeral services provided by:
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
