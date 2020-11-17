Menu
Leora Moore-Myers
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1934
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
LDS Church
Red Cross
Leora Moore-Myers's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Citrus Heights, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. website.

Published by Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, California 95610
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
