Leora Moore-Myers's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Citrus Heights, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leora in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. website.
Published by Price Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.