Leota Landgrebe's passing at the age of 97 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tower Home For Funerals in Lyons, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leota in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tower Home For Funerals website.
Published by Tower Home For Funerals on Nov. 17, 2020.
