A. LeRoy Bouwhuis passed away October 5, 2020 in Ogden, Utah after a long battle with dementia. He was born June 2, 1933 in Ogden, Utah to Albert Bouwhuis and Lola Wright. He married Joline Swenson on March 13, 1953 in the Logan Temple.



He attended Weber High School, Utah State University and the University of Utah. LeRoy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Bishop, member of the High Council, Elders Quorum President, High Priest Group Leader and worked with the youth. He taught school for over 35 years at TH Bell Junior High School and was WEA President.



LeRoy was interested in science, geology, trips to Mexico, talking with people, painting, fishing, telling stories, reading, building, long drives, camping, coaching, grandkids and helping others.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years Joline, children; Michelle (Larry) Hansen, Brian S. Bouwhuis, Lisa (Steve) Hancock and Lori (Mike) Ratcliffe, 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and brother Richard (Sandra) Bouwhuis. He is preceded in death by his parents Lola and Albert Bouwhuis, 2 granddaughters Heidi Clark and Annie Melissa Hancock, daughter-in-law Robin Bonner, his sister and brother-in-law Myrna (Frank) Tremea.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at George Wahlen Veterans Home for their love and care.



Services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Myer's Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be prior to services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:40 p.m. Interment at Ogden City Cemetery following services. The service will be live streamed on Myers website at 1 p.m.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.