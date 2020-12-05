Leroy Huskamp's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leroy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kassly Mortuary website.
Published by Kassly Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
