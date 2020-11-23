Menu
LeRoy Kennedy
1930 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1930
DIED
October 30, 2020
ABOUT
Disabled American Veterans
U.S. Navy
LeRoy Kennedy's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Claremore, OK .

Published by Rice Funeral Service & Cremation Center on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
310 S. Nome, Claremore, Oklahoma 74017
