Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leroy Land
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Leroy Land's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Community Mortuary, Inc. in Spartanburg, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leroy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Community Mortuary, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Community Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 1:40p.m.
Community Mortuary Union
361 Meansville Road, Union, South Carolina 29379
Nov
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 1:40p.m.
Community Mortuary Union
361 Meansville Road, Union, South Carolina 29379
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Community Mortuary Union
361 Meansville Road, Union, South Carolina 29379
Funeral services provided by:
Community Mortuary, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.