Leroy Lawver
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1934
DIED
December 1, 2020
Leroy Lawver's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel in Covington, GA .

Published by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
J.C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home
2157 East Street, SE, Covington, Georgia 30014
Dec
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Broadlawn Memorial Gardens
5979 New Bethany Road, Buford, Georgia 30518
J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel
