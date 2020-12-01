Menu
LeRoy Moss
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1932
DIED
November 28, 2020
LeRoy Moss's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Inc.
2323 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203
